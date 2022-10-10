Utah Jazz injury report: Malik Beasley and Udoka Azubuike both out for preseason matchup with Spurs

The Utah Jazz announced that Malik Beasley and Udoka Azubuike would both be out for tomorrow’s preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Malik Beasley (left ankle sprain) and Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery) are both OUT vs. the Spurs tomorrow. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) October 11, 2022

Beasley had missed practice this week so this is not surprising. It’s also another missed game for Azubuike who is still coming back from surgery on his anke.

This will mean more time for Jordan Clarkson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. This is a good chance for NAW to show some improvement. The Jazz broadcast, and team media, has continually mentioned that NAW has looked good in training camp. Can he find a way to show that in the game?

This also means potentially more minutes for Ochai Agbagi who hasn’t received many minutes this offseason. He’s shown a beautiful jumper in the minutes he’s gotten so it would be nice to see him get a few more chances this game.

And that’s going to be one of the storylines this season. How much are the young players going to be able to get on the floor. Agbaji is a promising prospect but he needs to time on the floor. Will that happen soon? Or will he have to earn it over the season? We’ll see as things go on.