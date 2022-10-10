 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Utah Jazz injury report: Malik Beasley and Udoka Azubuike both out for preseason matchup with Spurs

Not a shocker that Beasley is out after having missed practice multiple days

By James Hansen
Utah Jazz v Toronto Raptors Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz announced that Malik Beasley and Udoka Azubuike would both be out for tomorrow’s preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Beasley had missed practice this week so this is not surprising. It’s also another missed game for Azubuike who is still coming back from surgery on his anke.

This will mean more time for Jordan Clarkson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. This is a good chance for NAW to show some improvement. The Jazz broadcast, and team media, has continually mentioned that NAW has looked good in training camp. Can he find a way to show that in the game?

This also means potentially more minutes for Ochai Agbagi who hasn’t received many minutes this offseason. He’s shown a beautiful jumper in the minutes he’s gotten so it would be nice to see him get a few more chances this game.

And that’s going to be one of the storylines this season. How much are the young players going to be able to get on the floor. Agbaji is a promising prospect but he needs to time on the floor. Will that happen soon? Or will he have to earn it over the season? We’ll see as things go on.

