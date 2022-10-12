Utah Jazz comeback falls short in Salt Lake City

The Utah Jazz unveiled their new home court, complete with upgrades throughout the arena, in their preseason home-opener against the Spurs. Utah and San Antonio are both expected to be in the race for the best lottery odds this season, and the Jazz showed their tanking capabilities tonight. With Mike Conley on the bench for a scheduled rest, the Jazz relied on a lot of young guns.

The Spurs jumped out to an early lead behind strong play from Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson. They kept pushing that lead larger throughout the game until the Jazz bench made a late 4th quarter push. Jared Butler, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Walker Kessler led the comeback with impressive play, but they ultimately fell short, losing 111-104.

The Talen block

The Walker dunk #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/VNA5EOyZjn — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 12, 2022

Player of the Game

Jazz rookie Walker Kessler brought the energy tonight. He finished with a nice line of 12 points (5-6 FG), seven rebounds, and four blocks. Despite the loss, Kessler managed an impressive +11.

Lauri Markkanen also contributed a strong effort with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jared Butler led the team in minutes and put up a balanced line of 13 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Jordan Clarkson posted a 12-point, seven assists, and five rebound line.

The Utah Jazz preseason will continue on Friday, Oct 14th against the Mavericks.