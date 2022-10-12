Utah Jazz sign Micah Potter to two-way contract

The Utah Jazz have signed Micah Potter to a two-way contract.

We have signed Micah Potter to a two-way contract ✍️https://t.co/yCZ6mHrSIE — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 12, 2022

Potter is an intriguing prospect that has shown some real promise in the G-League. At Ohio State and Wisconsin he showed some steady improvement but went from averaging 11 ppg for Wisconsin to averaging 17 ppg on 53% shooting in the G-League. This is an opportunity for Porter to continue to improve and keeps him close to the Jazz. Can he take things to another level and show that he’s an NBA rotation player? He should have a good chance to do that this season.

The Jazz signed Jeenathan Williams yesterday.

We have signed Jeenathan Williams and waived Darryl Morsell ✍️https://t.co/hSG6MPD0vc — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 11, 2022

But then waived him today. Williams will play for the Stars and can show what he can do in the G-League.

The Jazz (finally) officially signed Micah Potter to a two/way contract, the team announced. Also, they waived Jeenathan Williams. Go flourish in West Valley, Jeenathan. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) October 12, 2022

In a normal season for the Jazz, these types of moves would just be footnotes to the regular season and woudn’t amount to much. But because the Jazz are at the beginning of a rebuild, some of these players will get legitimate chances to show what they can do, and even find their way on the roster.