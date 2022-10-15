Utah Jazz fan favorite bracket: championship game

We are down to the final two. Joe Ingles, the Aussie, Slow-Mo Joe. Derrick Favors, Mr. Consistent, D-Fav. Both of these players were beloved in their time in Utah, and they worked together for most of it. The Ingles to Favors pick and roll dominated defenses. They gave Jazz fans many years of great memories. Now, they go head-to-head to see who is the ultimate fan favorite.

BUT WAIT

After writing this, I went back and checked the votes. Somehow Jordan Clarkson surged from far behind to beat Joe Ingles in the Final Four. He must have gone on one of his signature heaters, hitting off-balance step-back jumpers from all around the court. Or, more likely, some dedicated fans found a way to vote multiple times. Regardless, this whole exercise was just for fun. In a way, this shows the passion that Jordan Clarkson fans have for their favorite player. I don’t know how it happened, but I often don’t know how Jordan Clarkson does the things that he does, so this is very on-brand. If there’s one thing we know about Jordan Clarkson, it’s that he’ll never stop shooting his shot.

Rules

My goal is to determine an ultimate fan favorite. For this exercise, I’ve set a few rules for who qualifies. These rules are meant to remove the star players so we can determine who is a fan favorite, not the best player. So while this undoubtedly disqualifies some fan favorites, it should give us an idea of who won the fanbase over with more than just their on-court effectiveness. We already know that John Stockton is beloved. We don’t need a poll to tell us that the fans love Rudy Gobert and Andrei Kirilenko. This exercise is for the players we love regardless of their talent level.

They cannot be a Hall of Fame player

They cannot have been an All-Star with the Jazz

They cannot have their jersey retired for the Jazz

Full Bracket

Two players remain from the original 32. The final round of voting will be held in this article. For your vote, choose your favorite of the two players. This isn’t a question of who was better or who played the longest for the team; it’s simply which player you like more, whether rational or not.

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Championship Derrick Favors

Jordan Clarkson vote view results 0% Derrick Favors (0 votes)

