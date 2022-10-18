Ranking the Utah Jazz Roster from Least to Most Valuable

It’s that time of year again! Where every team enters the season with a new-found hope for the future. But this year is dramatically different than in year’s past for Utah Jazz fans. Rather than simulating to the end of the season and hoping to finally break through the playoff struggles, many fans have hope for as many losses as possible this time around. #TankNote #VieforVictor #SuckforScoot

The other reason this year will be so different is the roster turnover. The Jazz traded 4 of their 5 starters, including their all stars in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. So the value and hierarchy of this roster is complete up in the air at this point. With that in mind, let’s return to a series I have run in previous years and decided to bring back.

Let’s rank this roster from least to most valuable! #JazzRank

I’ll start with some typical caveats. Value is subjective. Is winning the most important to value? Is talent the most significant? How much do you weigh in a player’s age and role on the team moving forward? What about a player’s contract vs. his production? What about their potential value in a trade?

You’ll have to answer those for yourself. I’ve swayed away from defining value for the purposes of this vote, because I hope to get an overall average when the list is complete.

Feel free to leave comments on each article justifying your vote or your disagreement with the results. This annual Jazzercise is a great way to kick off a new season!

(Side note, I’m bypassing the 2-way contracts.)