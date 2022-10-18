Utah Jazz sign Justin Zanik to a multi-year contract extension

The Utah Jazz have announced that they’ve re-signed Justin Zanik to a multi-year extension.

Jazz announce they’ve signed Justin Zanik to a multi year contract extension pic.twitter.com/bec0MjKnfR — James Hansen (@hansenjames) October 18, 2022

It doesn’t say for how long, but this is a great move for the Jazz which hopefully will have Zanik as part of the front office for a long time.

Zanik returned to the Jazz after a stint with the Milwaukee Bucks and was a big part of helping the team’s last 4 years of becoming a major contender for a title. Whether it was signing Bojan Bogdanovic, or trading for Mike Conley, Zanik was a part of the Jazz’s success that led them to the best record in the NBA two seasons ago.

There also needs to be praise for Zanik with the blockbuster trades this offseason of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Danny Ainge gets many of the headlines but Zanik has been right there with negotiations alongside him. With a front office that has a strong future ahead, with an immense amount of draft capital, it’s exciting to think what the Jazz will be able to do in the years ahead with Justin Zanik, Danny Ainge, and Ryan Smith creating new possibilities for the team. The future is truly more open, with more possibilities, than perhaps any time in the past. The question now is, can they take advantage and make the moves that could bring a title to Salt Lake City? Having Zanik’s contract locked in gives them a better shot at doing just that.