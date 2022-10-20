Jazz Rank: Rudy Gay Voted Least Valuable, with Leandro Bolmaro and Udoka Azubuike Close Behind

The first round of voting is complete and Rudy Gay takes home Utah Jazz Mr. Irrelevant this year. Let me be the first to say, this was not surprising. However, I’ll also be the first to say that I think the opinion around Gay might be very different in a few months. He’s clearly in Will Hardy’s rotation and has played fairly well in preseason and in Game 1 this year. Gay started off last season hurt and never really hit his stride. If his body is right, he could be a good veteran for the young roster (or a contender?).

I took the liberty to speed #JazzRank up this year. I didn’t want the series to drag on too long into the season, so I’m calling rounds 2 and 3 of the vote using the results from round 1. Leandro Bolmaro and Udoka Azubuike essentially tied for the next spot on the Jazz roster rankings.

Udoka Azubuike has struggled to stay healthy since being (over)drafted as the 27th pick in the 2020 draft. He’s a huge body with a lot of athleticism akin to Deandre Jordan, but he has yet to play significant minutes and develop as one might have hoped. Rumor is that he’s finally healthy, so let’s just hope it lasts this time around.

Leandro Bolmaro comes to the Jazz as part of the Rudy Gobert trade. He’s an interesting prospect that couldn’t break through some early shooting struggles in Minnesota. He’s a 6’6” guard with great handles and only just turned 22 years old. He couldn’t shoot worth a lick for the Timberwolves, but shot pretty well for Barcelona when he was playing in Europe. he’s certainly worth a roster spot flyer to see what Utah’s developmental staff can do with him.

Utah Jazz Roster Rank

13. Udoka Azubuike

14. Leandro Bolmaro

15. Rudy Gay

Alright, let’s move on to the next round of voting!