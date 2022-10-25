Jazz Rank: Nickeil Alexander-Walker voted 12th

Jazz Rank is moving right along with another round of voting in the books. Nikeil Alexender-Walker was voted as the 12th most valuable player on the Utah Jazz roster. NAW has a lot to prove in his 4th season in the NBA after being a first round pick in the 2019 draft.

He comes to us via the Joe Ingles trade as a reclamation project. At 6-6 with a 6-9 wingspan, NAW has a lot of the tools, athleticism, and size to be a solid NBA player but he hasn’t put them all together yet. Thus far in his career he has mostly just been an inefficient guard that hasn’t contributed to a lot of wins.

However, sometimes a guy just needs a fresh start. And now he’s gotten two of them as a member of the Utah Jazz. First just joining a new team, but now with a new coach in Will Hardy at the helm as well. He must have shown enough in preseason and camp to justify keeping his roster spot, but sliding into 12th in the JazzRank poll feels about right.

Let’s move on!