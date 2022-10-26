Utah Jazz get another shot at the Houston Rockets

The 3-1 Utah Jazz get a grudge match with the Houston Rockets tonight after taking their first loss of the season in Houston on Monday night. After suffering what many would argue was a “scheduled loss” against the super-young Rockets, the Jazz come into tonight as 8-point favorites (per Draft Kings) for the rematch in Salt Lake City.

Keys To The Game

In order for the Jazz to pull out the victory tonight they’ll need more production from Lauri Markkanen this time around. Markkanen posted a 14 point/6 rebound/1 assist line on Monday on a rough 7/19 from the field (0/6 from 3P) on Monday night. Markkanen has arguably been the best player on the team this year, and if he continues producing at this 22ppg/9rpg/3apg pace he could find himself on the All-Star team in February.

The Jazz will need to keep the Rockets off the free-throw line. On Monday the Rockets took 32 free throws to the Jazz’s 16. The Jazz actually posted a better eFG% in their last matchup at 53.2% to the Rockets’ 48.3% according to Cleaning The Glass, so they need to reduce those easy opportunities at the charity stripe. Fresh legs should help the team stay in front of players without fouling.

The Jazz are going to need some players besides Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson to start hitting 3-point shots. Clarkson is shooting 41% against a 34% career average, and Kelly Olynyk is shooting an unreal 79%(!!!) from 3-point range so far this season, he is a career 37% 3-point shooter. These guys are going to come back down to earth at some point - maybe Simone Fontecchio will be the answer after shooting 3/5 from 3P in his 16 minutes on Monday night.

Availability

Per NBA.com at 1:30 PM, the Houston Rockets will be without three roster members:

Bruno Fernando with Left Knee Soreness Alperen Sengun with Illness TyTy Washington with a Left Knee Sprain

Jae’Sean Tate is listed as Questionable with Left Ankle Soreness

The Jazz have officially ruled out Udoka Azubuike due to his Right Ankle Surgery

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone