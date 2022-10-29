Jazz look to get back on track against Grizzlies

The Jazz will host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight on the back-end of a back-to-back, looking to get back in the win column after dropping two of their last three games. The Grizzlies are off to a hot 4-1 start, with Ja Morant getting some pretty heavy MVP hype early on, but is currently listed as doubtful due to a non-covid illness.

.@memgrizz status update: Ja Morant (Non-COVID Illness) has been added to the report as DOUBTFUL tomorrow at @utahjazz. https://t.co/JEEyqb8iQd — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) October 29, 2022

Not having Morant changes how this game will feel, but the Grizzlies will be just as tough. The Jazz are dealing with their own injuries and illness, and have quite the injury report heading into tonight’s game.

Jazz Injury Report:



OUT - Mike Conley (rest)



OUT - Simone Fontecchio (health & safety protocols)



OUT - Rudy Gay (health & safety protocols)



OUT - Walker Kessler (illness) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 29, 2022

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone

What to watch for

Collin Sexton

With Mike Conley sitting out tonight due to rest, Sexton should get his first start of the season. Since the 20-point game on opening night, Sexton’s minutes have been all over the place and has been dealing with an oblique injury. If he’s healthy, tonight could be a big one while Conley rests. The Jazz will definitely need someone to step up with Mike out, and Sexton is overdue for a good game.

Desmond Bane Revenge Game

I’m sorry Jazz fans, but we will always be tied to Desmond Bane. Passing him in the 2020 draft will never be forgotten, nor forgiven. And every time the Jazz play the Grizzlies, it seems Bane remembers and wants every team that passed on him to pay. With Morant out, and Bane off to another great season, Bane might rack up points in a hurry.