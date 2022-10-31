Jazz vs. Grizzlies - Round II

The Jazz and Grizzlies game on Saturday night was one of the most electric games we’ve seen in a long time. The Jazz went on an 8-0 run in the closing minutes to come out with the W, and Vivint was hoppin.

Fellow jazz fans who suffered in the 4th quarter collapses last year - soak this all in! pic.twitter.com/TMh8W76LBX — Adam (@prodigyJF) October 30, 2022

Will tonight’s game match that same energy? Ja Morant is still questionable with a non-covid illness, and Desmond Bane has actually landed on the injury report for ankle soreness as well. Both are game-time decisions.

.@memgrizz status update: Desmond Bane (RT Ankle Soreness) has been added to the report as QUESTIONABLE tonight at @utahjazz. https://t.co/2jzJzQwLEP — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) October 31, 2022

The Jazz will look to improve to 6-2, which sounds unbelievable when you say it out loud. This team is proving that there is (at least not right now) any intention to tank. They have come out and smacked good teams in the mouths night after night, which is very refreshing to see. Another game, baby. Let’s go!

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone