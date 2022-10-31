 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jazz vs. Grizzlies - Round II

Can tonight’s game match Saturday’s thriller?

By Taylor Griffin
Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images

The Jazz and Grizzlies game on Saturday night was one of the most electric games we’ve seen in a long time. The Jazz went on an 8-0 run in the closing minutes to come out with the W, and Vivint was hoppin.

Will tonight’s game match that same energy? Ja Morant is still questionable with a non-covid illness, and Desmond Bane has actually landed on the injury report for ankle soreness as well. Both are game-time decisions.

The Jazz will look to improve to 6-2, which sounds unbelievable when you say it out loud. This team is proving that there is (at least not right now) any intention to tank. They have come out and smacked good teams in the mouths night after night, which is very refreshing to see. Another game, baby. Let’s go!

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone

