Injury Report: Malik Beasley misses practice

Talking with reporters today, the Utah Jazz announced the Malik Beasley missed practice because of injury today.

Malik Beasley did not go through Utah Jazz practice again today. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) October 7, 2022

Beasley left the Jazz’s game against the Blazers with an ankle sprain. We’ll see how long it takes for him to get back at full strength but no timetable has been given.

Time will tell if this is just a small thing or more long term. Beasley is probably one of the most tradable assets the Jazz have for any teams looking for an offensive upgrade. Getting him healthy and producing will be important if the Jazz want a chance to move him at some point this season.

There were some other fun notes from Jazz practice today. Coach Hardy interrupted Walker Kessler’s meeting with press to make sure everyone saw them in the same room.

Walker Kessler and Will Hardy in the same room.



Hardy wanted everyone to know they were in fact two different people. #TakeNote | ⁦@kslsports⁩ pic.twitter.com/RXG6InWb0g — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 7, 2022

For all those following the conspiracy theory that Walker Kessler and Will Hardy were actually the same person, well, that’s been debunked.