SLC Dunk Podcast: Is Lauri Markkanen an all-star and will the Utah Jazz make a trade?

The Utah Jazz are the talk of every NBA show out there, including the ones in Canada. Marcus Fitzgerald of Sportsnet 650 in Vancouver, British Columbia was kind enough to ask me to join his radio show and talk about this Utah Jazz team.

There’s so many things to talk about this Jazz team and we covered as many bases as we could.

How good are the Utah Jazz?

How much credit does Will Hardy deserve?

Will the Jazz make any trades? If they do make a trade, will it be to add players or trading them away?

What makes Lauri Markkanen so good and will he be an all-star?

It’s a wild ride right now for Jazz fans and the best thing right now is to sit back and enjoy the ride and see just how far they can go.

