Jazz Rank: Mike Conley Voted 3rd Most Valuable

Mike Conley remains in a pretty familiar place. He’s been voted the 3rd most valuable player on the Utah Jazz roster. As the only remaining starter from last year’s team, I think many fans were hoping he would get traded as well. In fact, I imagine many still do at the right price. But Conley has been a fantastic leader and floor general in the early goings of the season.

Right off the bat in summer camp he seemed liked a different player. I think the awkward locker room dynamics from the last year or two really wore on Mike. He doesn’t seem like a naturally vocal leader, so his relatively quiet example was less effective. But this year we have a bunch of hungry young guys who are eager to learn and work hard. And Mike is leading that crew extremely well. He seems like he’s enjoying himself a lot more this year. His scoring is down, but he’s absolutely lethal from three at 41%. He’s also averaging a career high 8 assists through 12 games. His fit next to Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert was good not great. But with this roster full of versatility and pick and pop guys he is thriving.

Mike Conley is having the time of his life.. pic.twitter.com/nmuef7JuFU — TJ (@TraMurr) November 10, 2022

Will he be on the roster for the remainder of his contract? We’ll see. Just today Danny Ainge said he’s still very willing to make moves if it’s the right deal. And Mike Conley will absolutely be a name to watch with how he’s playing. A bad playoff series or two gave him an unfair reputation that he’s washed. But he’s still got plenty of ball left in him, especially if he’s your 3rd or 4th best player. A win-now team in need of a playmaker or point guard might decide he’s the missing link. If not, it’s fun to watch him be a plus/minus king!

Jazz Rank Results

3. Mike Conley

4. Collin Sexton

5. Jarred Vanderbilt

6. Kelly Olynyk

7/8. Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler

9. Simone Fontecchio

10. Talen Horton-Tucker

11. Ochai Agbaji

12. Nikeil Alexander-Walker

13. Udoka Azubuike

14. Leandro Bolmaro

15. Rudy Gay