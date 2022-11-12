Jazz aim for fifth straight, take on Wizards in DC

The Utah Jazz will take the floor in DC today looking for their fifth straight victory, and their lead-leaguing 11th win of the young season. Imagine hearing that sentence a few weeks ago, lmao.

Wizards have been an interesting team so far this season, with plenty of ups and downs already. They are led by Bradley Beal, who’s averaging 21.6 points per game. Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma are averaging 19 points per game a piece, so they’ve got themselves a nice little three-head monster on offense. They are currently the 25th best offense based off of their offensive rating, and the 20th ranked defense. They are coming off a nice win against the Mavs the other day, and are looking to get back above .500.

The Jazz will try to continue to do their thing. Move fast, share the ball, and get lots of buckets. It stills seems unreal that they are 1st in the Western Conference right now, and these wins on the road continue to prove what they are made of. Here’s another opportunity to show their stuff and get another win.

Game Info

When: 4:00 PM MT

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone