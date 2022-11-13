Utah Jazz look to overcome the odds against the Philadelphia 76ers

It’s no secret that the Utah Jazz have started out this season scorching hot, but after dropping yesterday’s game in DC the Jazz are in danger of suffering their first consecutive losses of the young season tonight in Philly.

Tonight’s game will prove challenging for the Jazz for a few reasons. Firstly, as aforementioned, the Jazz just played a competitive game last night. Back-to-backs are always tough, but this one also happens to be the last game of a three-game road trip. That is the second reason. The Jazz have performed well on the road this season, but final games of a road trip tend to be difficult. Finally there is the fact that the 76ers have Joel Embiid. Embiid is one of the top players in the league and this will be the Jazz’s first time facing him with Gobert not being a member of the Jazz.

Fortunately for Utah, in terms of preseason expectations, the 76ers have been one of the most disappointing teams this season. They are currently one game under .500 at 6-7 and have not looked as advertised. Philly also is coming off a back-to-back after picking up one of their best wins of the season last night at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

The 76ers also have been missing James Harden due to an injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month.

If the Jazz can win tonight, it will mean even more considering the Royce O’Neale trade netted (see what I did there) the Jazz the first round pick of whomever ends up with the worst pick between the Rockets (lol), Nets, and none other than the 76ers. That means it is in the Jazz’s best interest for those three teams to lose as many games as possible. Tonight, the Jazz can improve their overall record and potentially better their draft positioning as well.

Game Info

When: 5:30 PM MT

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone