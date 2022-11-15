The Jazz look to bounce back against the New York Knicks

After going 1-2 on their most recent Eastern Conference road trip, the Jazz are looking to right the ship against the New York Knicks tonight. Jazz fans will be looking forward to the matchup against the Knicks after an entire offseason spent in the trade machine working out Donovan Mitchell trades between the two teams. Unfortunately for Knicks fans, Mitchell ended up in Cleveland where he is thriving, so they are stuck watching him average 31.6 points per game and thinking about what could have been.

It’s not all “what could have been” for the Knicks, they did sign Jalen Brunson this summer and he has been a fine addition to the team averaging 19.5 pts and 6.8 assists so far this season. The Knicks are a pretty mediocre team, they have the 16th-ranked offense and 26th-ranked defense according to Cleaning The Glass. They come into tonight’s game at 6-7, looking to get to .500 for the year.

The Jazz have spent the last week being featured as the “story of the season” on multiple national podcasts, but they have lost their last 2 games and need to get things back on track.

Keys To The Game

The Jazz need to get out and run, in their last two games the Jazz have had only averaged 10.7% of their possessions starting in transition. In their wins this season they’ve averaged 14.3% of their possessions beginning in transition. Lauri Markkanen needs to get even more involved in tonight’s game. The Jazz are 2-5 in games where the Markksman scores less than 20 points. Look for Will Hardy to get creative in boosting his usage tonight.

Injury Report

The Jazz will be missing Rudy Gay tonight with a Left Hand Sprain

The Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson who is dealing with a Right Knee Sprain

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone