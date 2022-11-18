 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Utah Jazz look for bounceback win against Phoenix Suns

After losing their last 3 games, the Utah Jazz need a win before things start looking bad for the season

By James Hansen
New York Knicks v Utah Jazz Photo by Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz now find themselves on a 3-game losing streak tonight as they take on the Phoenix Suns. It’s been about a week since we saw the surprise Jazz surprising the league with their improbable start. What version of the Jazz do we see tonight?

It may be a little easier than normal because the Suns are missing some key players.

On top of that, they’re also missing Cam Johnson, who is out after knee surgery.

That doesn’t mean the Jazz will have an easy time. Devin Booker is playing at an elite level this season and other players are stepping up with Paul and Johnson out.

If the Jazz take this Suns team lightly, they could likely drop their fourth in a row.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone

