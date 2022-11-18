Utah Jazz look for bounceback win against Phoenix Suns

The Utah Jazz now find themselves on a 3-game losing streak tonight as they take on the Phoenix Suns. It’s been about a week since we saw the surprise Jazz surprising the league with their improbable start. What version of the Jazz do we see tonight?

It may be a little easier than normal because the Suns are missing some key players.

"He's not ready to play the way he feels he needs to be. We feel he's still not there yet. Chris wants to be out there. You may see him shooting, but there's a ton more to it than just getting up shots. There are other check marks." Monty Williams on Chris Paul (heel) #Suns pic.twitter.com/IxjmOp8NE9 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 19, 2022

On top of that, they’re also missing Cam Johnson, who is out after knee surgery.

That doesn’t mean the Jazz will have an easy time. Devin Booker is playing at an elite level this season and other players are stepping up with Paul and Johnson out.

"Man, Cam Payne is a really good player." #Jazz coach Will Hardy on Cameron Payne, who is averaging 20.8 points in four starts for Chris Paul (heel). #Suns pic.twitter.com/KzxhMjZfW6 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 19, 2022

If the Jazz take this Suns team lightly, they could likely drop their fourth in a row.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone