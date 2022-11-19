Despite losing Mike Conley, Jazz come up with big win against the Blazers

We’ve said this many times this season, and we’re just going to keep saying it, but this Jazz team is special. Somehow they continue to find ways to win games.

After Mike Conley went down with a scary knee injury in the second half, the Utah Jazz had to dig deep to find other ways to come out with a win in a hostile environment in Portland. Behind some incredible late-game heroics from Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley, the Utah Jazz took down the Portland Trail Blazers 118-113.

The Blazers also lost their lead man, Damian Lillard, with tightness in his calf.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard re-aggravated that right calf and will not return tonight against the Utah Jazz. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 20, 2022

Without Lillard, they relied on their other role players, and it wasn’t enough to overcome a Jazz team that never, ever relents.

That is probably the story of the season for this Utah Jazz team. They will never give up, no matter what. The injury to Mike Conley was a scary one. It was non-contact, and his knee hyper-extended, although the initial reaction from the Jazz is “hopeful.”

Will Hardy said Mike Conley has gone through an MRI and the Jazz are awaiting the results. He said Conley is in great spirits and walking around



“Very hopeful” said Hardy — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) November 20, 2022

We’ll find out soon the results of the MRI, but the initial reactions so far seems promising.

Mike Conley said his injury was noncontact. As he tried to fight over a screen, his leg locked up and he went down. He did a mental check on the court: I know it's not that or that. Initial on-court ligament tests were good; awaiting imaging. He was walking with a severe limp. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) November 20, 2022

In the moment, it was a gut check for the Jazz and they were going to need some of the other players to step up big. Just like has happened all season, the rest of the team stepped up in a big way.

Jordan Clarkson, who struggled with his shooting early in the game, answered the call in the fourth with three straight monster shots with the game on the line. Those shots were the difference that helped pull this out for the Jazz.

8-0 run by Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/NJJ5XflZf9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 20, 2022

But it wasn’t just Clarkson, Malik Beasley continued his incredible play scoring 29 points in 27 minutes. His scoring off the bench has been lethal for the Jazz this season, but especially as of late.

Malik Beasley last 2 games:



29 PTS | 6 3P

27 PTS | 7 3P



Leading scorer on the highest scoring bench. pic.twitter.com/gDp26mBx9z — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 20, 2022

You can’t help but love this team. Each player on this team gives everything they have every night. Whether it’s Lauri Markkanen working his way to an all-star bid and MIP award, or Jarred Vanderbilt diving for loose balls and offensive rebounds, each player is giving everything they have and it’s so much fun to watch.