Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley avoids serious injury, will miss at least two weeks

According to Shams Charania, Mike Conley avoided serious injury and will miss at least two weeks.

Sources: Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. avoided major injury or ligament damage on the non-contact left knee injury suffered Saturday night. He has a knee strain and is expected to miss at least two weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2022

Against the Portland Trail Blazers, Conley went down with a non-contact injury. His leg appeared to lock and overextend. It was a pretty scary moment for the Utah Jazz watching one of their core pieces down on the floor.

Mike Conley has went to the locker room following an injury to his left knee.



Having news like this is huge for the Jazz as Conley has been fantastic this year. Averaging a career-high in assists, he’s been a big part of the Jazz’s surprising season. But things can change quickly in the NBA. With him out for at least 2 weeks, other players will need to step up but the biggest question is who will take his place. Talen Horton-Tucker is the likely candidate to replace him in the starting lineup, but it’s also possible to see Malik Beasley or Collin Sexton get the start.

Whoever starts, the Jazz will have to find a way to replicate what Conley was doing. Utah is averaging nearly 30 assists per game as a team, and Conley was a big part of that. Can they find a way to make up for that lack of production? The next two weeks will be very interesting to see if they can.