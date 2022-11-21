The Jazz look to keep rolling against the Clippers

The Utah Jazz come into tonight’s game with sole possession of the first-place spot in the Western Conference after their win over Portland on Sunday. The Clippers have started to figure things out recently with some get-right games against some below .500 teams as Kawhi Leonard works on getting reacclimated to playing NBA minutes.

The Jazz lost a critical steadying veteran presence in Mike Conley during the Portland game. Luckily, it looks like Conley avoided severe injury, but the team will still be without him for at least two weeks.

Sources: Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. avoided major injury or ligament damage on the non-contact left knee injury suffered Saturday night. He has a knee strain and is expected to miss at least two weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2022

The Clippers will also be coming into tonight’s game without key veteran Paul George, who is sitting out due to Right Knee Soreness.

The Clippers say Paul George (right knee soreness) is out tonight against Utah.



More NBA from: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 21, 2022

The last time these two teams met the Jazz shot lights out from three-point range and came away with a 110-102 victory. Look for the Jazz to push the pace tonight, especially without Mike Conley to help facilitate in the half-court offense, and outrun the Clippers. The Clippers are 1.5-point favorites in tonight’s game per DraftKings, fans can reasonably look forward to a fun back-and-forth game tonight.

Injury Report

Clippers

Paul George - Out - Right Knee Soreness

Luke Kennard - Out - Right Calf Strain

Jazz

Mike Conley - Out - Left Leg; Popliteus Strain

Rudy Gay - Out - Left Hand; Third MCP Joint Sprain

Game Info

When: 8:30 PM MT

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ATTSN-RM, NBA TV

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone