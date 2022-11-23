Utah Jazz look to keep up winning ways against the Detroit Pistons

After dropping their most recent game in LA against the Clippers, the Utah Jazz will take on the Detroit Pistons tonight in hopes of getting back on track in the win column.

Last game, against the Clippers, the lack of Mike Conley was very apparent as the Jazz looked very out of sync without their star guard. The Pistons are having a dreadful season, and now, minus Cade Cunningham, who is out with injury, they’re likely going to have an easier time finding a groove.

Utah is at a crossroads right now in terms of what direction they want to go as a team. It’s clear that the Jazz are a legitimately good, playoff-contending team. A win tonight would solidify that and get them one step closer to playoff contention. On the other hand, a loss tonight would be a big deal. Not having Mike Conley is tough but if the Jazz can’t beat a very bad Pistons team without him, it’s probably a sign that Conley might be more valuable than you feel comfortable with. It’s very unlikely the Jazz lose tonight, but if they do, this is the type of game that can change the course for a team.

The other question for tonight is, who starts? Last game, we saw Collin Sexton start in place of Conley, and it didn’t go well. On the other hand, Talen Horton-Tucker was solid. Do the Jazz start THT instead of Sexton? It makes sense in that Sexton has been in a sixth-man role all season. Starting THT puts him back in his normal spot in the rotation. It would also be a great sign that THT is moving in the right direction for Utah. This should be an easy win for Utah, but there are a lot of subtle storylines going on that could alter a lot for this season.

Finally, it’s a chance to see Bojan Bogdanovic again. The former Jazzman deserves a huge ovation for what he did with the Jazz. He chose to join the Jazz through free agency and gave fans some memorable moments. He deserves your loudest cheers, Jazz fans!

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake CIty, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM, NBA TV

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone