Jazz seek bounce back win against Warriors

It’s not quite time to panic for the Utah Jazz, but the last 7 games have definitely given them a reason to start worrying. After an improbable 10-3 start, the Jazz have now gone 2-5 in their last 7, with their last loss against the last-place Pistons. Things won’t get any easier tonight when they face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

All of the Utah Jazz’s nationally televised games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Utah Jazz, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including TNT and ESPN. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

The Warriors had a really rough start but have now won 3 of their last 4 and are hungry for wins to right their season. After winning the title last season, the Warriors have been depending on their younger players, and it hasn’t gone well. James Wiseman is in the G-League, Jonathan Kuminga is shooting 38% from the field, and 24% from three, and Moses Moody is playing just 11 minutes per game. It’s clear things haven’t gone how the Warriors had hoped this year.

That said, the Warriors have one of the best starting lineups in the league. It’s when the starters are off the floor that there’s an issue. Jordan Poole, fresh off a big new contract, is shooting 40% from the field and 31% from three this year. At some point, he’ll start figuring things out, the hope for the Jazz is he figures it out against someone else.

Since losing Mike Conley to a knee injury, the Jazz have lost their last 2 games. It’s proving that Conley has been vital to the Jazz’s success this season. Losing Mike Conley for a couple of weeks gives other players on the Jazz a chance to prove themselves and develop, but it hasn’t led to wins. And that’s the dichotomy the Jazz are now in. With Mike Conley, they’re a winning basketball team playing a beautiful style on the court. Without him, they’re a below-average team that would be working toward a better draft pick. This game is on the road against the Warriors, and in their next one, they face the Phoenix Suns. Those are two tough matchups, and Utah could be facing a 4-game losing streak very soon. That would put them in the loss column with the teams competing for a play-in. Any more losses after that, and you’re looking at the lottery.

Things change quickly in the NBA, and the Jazz either need to find a way to win these tough games, or they’ll be facing some tough decisions made with the future in mind. We’ll see what happens tonight, a lot is riding on what happens.

Game Info

When: 8:00 PM MT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: NBA-League Passs, ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone

The Utah Jazz will tip off against the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 PM MT. All nationally televised NBA games can be watched on SlingTV.