Jazz drop third straight game in Golden State against the Warriors

The Utah Jazz dropped their third straight game Friday night, falling to the defending NBA champs the Golden State Warriors. It was a valiant effort by the Jazz but they just could not keep up with hot shooting of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson who each dropped six three pointers on Utah. Losses are never fun, but they are especially not fun when they happen near an otherwise great holiday such as Thanksgiving. At least the team will have one more chance to redeem themselves and get at least one win during Thanksgiving weekend on Saturday night.

The Warriors climbed back to .500 and now sit with a record of 10-10, good for 11th in the West(for now). This is a team that started the season slow, but they are starting to look like themselves a little bit more in the last 5 games. All five starters scored in double figures for Golden State in this game and Steph Curry had a game high of 33 points. The key point in the game for the Warriors was mid way through the third quarter. The Jazz had briefly taken the lead and seemed to have some momentum and Golden State quickly ended that with a four point play and a subsequent offensive rebound and score from Andrew Wiggins for 6 straight points.

The Jazz got another solid game from Lauri Markkanen who added 24 points and 6 rebounds. Jared Vanderbilt also put up a double double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, but the Jazz couldn’t muster hardly any production from the bench getting a total of only 24 points from that group. The Jazz gave a valiant effort tonight though even after being down by double digits for a good portion of the 1st half. The Warriors aren’t easy to come back against when they are playing their best and the Jazz showed some good fight to get themselves back in the game in the second half. But at the end of the day “good fight” doesn’t count for much of anything the only moral victory that fans have is that the more losses the Jazz pile up, the better the draft is going to look.

The Warriors will have a day off before they travel to visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon. The Jazz jump right back into action again tomorrow with an early season rematch with the Phoenix Suns. Utah beat the Suns a week ago in what was an exciting, crunch time game. Let’s hope that they can repeat the performance and sneak out of Phoenix with a quality win, LET’S GO JAZZ!!