Struggling Jazz take on Phoenix Suns

Things are starting to get pretty bleak for the Utah Jazz on this road trip. After dropping to the Golden State Warriors last night, they take on the Phoenix Suns on the back end of a back-to-back on the road.

Phoenix is coming into this coming off a win over the Detroit Pistons. The advantage for the Suns is that they’ll be at home and not traveling the red-eye like the Jazz.

After their loss to the Warriors, the Jazz are currently 6th in the west and are at risk of dropping further. The parity in the Western Conference is a lot of fun, but the downside is that any sort of losing streak knocks you down the standings pretty drastically. Things don’t get any easier tonight as it looks like they’ll still be without Mike Conley. With Conley on the team, Utah is a high-level offense with a lot of versatility. Their team assists reach impressive levels and they find chinks in their opponents armor and can exploit their weaknesses relentlessly. Losing Mike Conley makes them less versatile and keeps them from getting the level of passing that they were doing earlier in the season.

The other issue they’ll need to fix is the rebounding. Golden State dominated the offensive glass and it was a big reason the Jazz couldn’t get stops against the Warriors. Against the Suns they’ll need to shore that up or they could be looking at a 4-game losing streak.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: NBA-League Passs, ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone