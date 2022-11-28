The Utah Jazz look to end their losing skid against the Chicago Bulls

The Utah Jazz (12-10) aren’t playing great basketball right now. They’ve lost seven of their last nine games. They’ve fallen from first in the west to the eighth in the span of a two weeks. They’ve, dare I say it, regressed to something resembling original pre-season expectations.

Yet tonight, they have an opportunity to halt their losing skid. Kicking off a six game home-stand, the Jazz face a struggling Chicago Bulls (8-11) team in Salt Lake City. The Bulls, at this point in the season, have played quite disappointingly. While an injury to Lonzo Ball has hurt them, a so-so season from Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, and Nikola Vucevic hasn’t helped either. But at least we get to see this awesome throw-back uniform combination tonight:

Bulls bringing their Association white uniforms to SLC pic.twitter.com/kXW70gQSRZ — Jazz Uniform Tracker (@JazzUniTracker) November 28, 2022

Above all else, kicking off a home-stand with a win would go a long way for Utah. They’ve had a tumultuous schedule thus far and spending some time in Salt Lake might get them back on track.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone

Injury Report

Chicago Bulls:

QUESTIONABLE- Alex Caruso (ankle)

OUT- Lonzo Ball (Knee)

Utah Jazz:

QUESTIONABLE- Lauri Markkanen (knee)

OUT- Mike Conley (lower leg)

OUT- Rudy Gay (hand)

OUT- Leandro Bolmaro (concussion)

What to watch for

Can they get a rebound?

When the season started, almost astonishingly, the Jazz defied their on-paper rebounding worries. As a matter of fact, for a moment, they led the league in offensive rebounds per game. Even as it currently stands, Utah ranks a pedestrian 12th in the league in rebounds per game. That isn’t that bad.

But rebounding lost the Jazz their game against the Phoenix suns. Rebounding played a factor in their loss against the Golden State Warriors. In both games, they almost lost the rebounding battle by a margin of ten boards. You can’t win basketball games without rebounding. The Chicago Bulls aren’t a fantastic rebounding team, but neither were the Suns or the Warriors. With multiple big centers on their roster, I’m interested to see how the Jazz will battle

As it stands, Utah is 6-2 in contests played in Vivint Arena. Let's see if playing at home will revitalize this group.

The Jazz enter the night as 2 point favorites with the over/under set at 235.5.