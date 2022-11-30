Jazz Rank: Lauri Markkanen is your 2022-2023 MVP

Lauri Markkanen is the most valuable player on the 2022-2023 Utah Jazz roster. Everyone wondered if he could continue his excellent EuroBasket play into the NBA this season. Short answer: Joo!!!

Markkanen was the 7th pick of the 2017 NBA draft with plenty of upside as a 7 footer who could move and shoot so well. After a rough start to his career with bad coaching in Chicago, he was a nice role player for Cleveland last season. But Will Hardy has unlocked his potential in his first year in Utah by maximizing his talents and skillset.

The young 25 year old is average a career high 22 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and is shooting nearly 39% from 3. His advanced stats tell an even bigger story. In fact, the average of his catch-all stats places him as the 21st best player this season!

If you sort every NBA player with 98+ minutes by the AVERAGE OF THEIR RANKS in 10 catch-alls (BPM, EPM, RAPTOR, RPM and GmSc/36, as well as the cumulative versions of each), this is the top 41.



— Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) November 26, 2022

He’s also on one of the best contracts in the NBA right now. After this season, he still has 2 years left on his current deal that are paying him just 17 and 18 million a year. The value that the Utah Jazz are getting out of that salary is ridiculous. And I think Lauri has the highest likelihood of being a key piece in Utah’s next contending roster rendition. If not, well he’d fetch a very high price in a trade.

And as voted by you, apparently the favorite nickname for our new leading scorer is...

THE FINNISHER!

Jazz Rank Results

1. Lauri Markkanen

2. Jordan Clarkson

3. Mike Conley

4. Collin Sexton

5. Jarred Vanderbilt

6. Kelly Olynyk

7/8. Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler

9. Simone Fontecchio

10. Talen Horton-Tucker

11. Ochai Agbaji

12. Nikeil Alexander-Walker

13. Udoka Azubuike

14. Leandro Bolmaro

15. Rudy Gay