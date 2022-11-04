Markkanen, Clarkson lead Jazz to win over Lakers

Those wins against the Lakers hit a little different.

Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson continued their excellent play this season, leading the Jazz to victory tonight on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers. Markkanen started out on fire dropping 12 points in the first quarter, as the Jazz and Lakers both got out to quick starts and were letting it fly from three. The Jazz used a little run from the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter to build up a lead, and never looked back. Clarkson caught fire in the second quarter, and started doing what JC does best- buckets, buckets, and more buckets.

He finished with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. Markkanen added to his very impressive start to this season with 27 pts, 12 reb, 4 ast, 1 block, and 1 steal. Don’t look now, but Lauri is absolutely looking like an All-Star, especially if the Jazz keep winning.

Collin Sexton provided a huge spark off the bench, dropping 17 pts. It was yet another super balance scoring attack from the Jazz, with 18 from Olynyk, 15 from Conley, and several players in the higher single-digits. The Jazz dropped 130 points on one of the best defenses in the league.

LeBron James had his lowest scoring game of the season far tonight, as the Jazz held him to 17 points on 7-19 shooting and 0-5 from three. Over the last two games, LeBron is 0-12 from three. Over the last four games, he is 5-31 from deep.

The Jazz climb to 7-3 with the win, tied again for most wins in the West. The Lakers fall to 2-6. Jazz will stay in LA for the weekend and take on the Clippers on Sunday looking for a nice LA sweep this weekend, before they are back home to face the Lakers again in Vivint Arena Monday night.