Jazz Rank: 6th Man is Kelly Olynyk

He’s been turning some heads in a rebound season with the Jazz

By Tavan Parker
NBA: Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s version of Jazz Rank continues, and it’s been a tightly contested vote with each round. We’re now approaching the top 5 after Kelly Olynyk was voted as the 6th most valuable on the roster.

Kelly Olynyk was (shocker) brought to the Jazz via a trade like half of this roster. I’ll be honest, I was very disappointed and even upset at the return we got for trading Bojan Bogdanovic. I still think we lost that trade, because Bogey has been fantastic for the Pistons. But Olynyk has been a pleasant surprise for the Jazz.

He’s a do-it-all (nearly) 7 footer that really helps the offense move. He’s a savvy veteran and seems like a good locker room guy. And while his 60% from 3 certainly isn’t sustainable, he’s just a winning basketball player. And his trade value is only increasing with each passing win.

Up next is likely to be another close race, so get your votes in!

Poll

Who is the 5th Most Valuable Player on the Utah Jazz Roster

view results
  • 4%
    Jordan Clarkson
    (11 votes)
  • 11%
    Mike Conley
    (25 votes)
  • 4%
    Lauri Markkanen
    (10 votes)
  • 37%
    Collin Sexton
    (84 votes)
  • 41%
    Jarred Vanderbilt
    (93 votes)
223 votes total Vote Now

