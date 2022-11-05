Jazz Rank: 6th Man is Kelly Olynyk

This year’s version of Jazz Rank continues, and it’s been a tightly contested vote with each round. We’re now approaching the top 5 after Kelly Olynyk was voted as the 6th most valuable on the roster.

Kelly Olynyk was (shocker) brought to the Jazz via a trade like half of this roster. I’ll be honest, I was very disappointed and even upset at the return we got for trading Bojan Bogdanovic. I still think we lost that trade, because Bogey has been fantastic for the Pistons. But Olynyk has been a pleasant surprise for the Jazz.

He’s a do-it-all (nearly) 7 footer that really helps the offense move. He’s a savvy veteran and seems like a good locker room guy. And while his 60% from 3 certainly isn’t sustainable, he’s just a winning basketball player. And his trade value is only increasing with each passing win.

Up next is likely to be another close race, so get your votes in!