Utah Jazz take on shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers

The Utah Jazz will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on the back end of a back to back and on the third game in four nights. Normally, this would be a difficult night to get a win, even with the struggling Lakers, but because of a long list of injuries for the Lakers the Jazz should have an easier time getting a possible win.

The Jazz have been rolling this season and so this will help them continue to be one of the cinderella stories of this young NBA season. A win tonight would put them at 9 wins and possibly atop the Western Conference standings. Who’d have thought this was what would be happening?

Game Info

When: 8:15 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone