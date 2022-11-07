The Utah Jazz dominate the Lakers to claim the top spot in the Western Conference

After a successful trip to Los Angeles with wins over the Lakers and Clippers, the Utah Jazz returned to Salt Lake City to play the Lakers again. This time, LA was short-handed, with LeBron James out due to a foot injury. In James’ absence, Anthony Davis stepped up as the lead scorer, giving it to the Jazz in the first half.

The first quarter was a slugfest—lots of scoring and not a lot of defense. Jordan Clarkson had one of his patented Jordan Clarkson quarters. He was 4-5 from deep, including a ridiculous buzzer-beater.

The second quarter saw more buckets from both sides, and the Lakers made a solid push to end the half within five points. Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook gave the Jazz problems in the paint.

The third quarter was when the Jazz put the pedal to the metal. Lauri Markkanen had been quiet up until that point, but he took the matchup with Davis personally and took it to him repeatedly. The energy in the building was so strong, and the Jazz took advantage. The crowd burst when Talen Horton-Tucker threw down a massive dunk on his old team.

Momentum carried them the rest of the way. The Jazz moved the ball, hit threes, and built a big lead. Utah stayed strong and slowly built their lead over the rest of the game until the buzzer sounded on a final score of 139-116.

The Utah Jazz are now 9-3, good for the best record in the Western Conference.

Player of the game

All year it has been tough to name one player as the player of the game. Tonight is no different. Ultimately, I’ve decided to give the honor to the floor general, Mike Conley.

Conley recorded his third double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 assists. He was just in control and making things happen. He shot 5-7 from the field and 3-4 from three. The fact that a 3-4 night from three isn’t out of the ordinary for Mike is remarkable. We’ve gotten so used to his efficient scoring and savvy playmaking.

Honorable mentions

Jordan Clarkson: 22 points, four assists, 5-6 from three

Lauri Markkanen: 23 points, 10-15 shooting

Collin Sexton: 17 points, five rebounds, three assists

Walker Kessler: Eight points, nine rebounds, two blocks