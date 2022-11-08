Jazz Rank: Jarred Vanderbilt voted 5th

We’ve reached the top 5 in ranking the Utah Jazz roster, with Jarred Vanderbilt being narrowly voted into this slot. Every round has been especially tight this year, and I’m sure that will only continue.

Jarred Vanderbilt is so easy to cheer for. He plays with a relentless and infectious energy. He’s the exact kind of perimeter defender the Jazz have been trying to acquire for several years. At 6’9” with a 7’1” wingspan and a really good vertical, he adds to the Jazz roster that is significantly more athletic than in years past. He can essentially defend 1-5 and is still only 23 years old.

At that young age, he’s also showing he can be more and develop more. So far this season he’s averaging a career high 9 points per game to go along with a career high 3.1 assists. Oh and don’t forget about his career high 6-11 3 point shooting in 10 games this season. He had otherwise made 3 total threes in his entire career. I’m really excited for the player that Vanderbilt can become and am happy that he’s under contract for at least 1 more year after this one.

Jarred Vanderbilt forever and always pic.twitter.com/BzZURqg5pn — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) October 22, 2022

Jazz Rank Results

5. Jarred Vanderbilt

6. Kelly Olynyk

7/8. Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler

9. Simone Fontecchio

10. Talen Horton-Tucker

11. Ochai Agbaji

12. Nikeil Alexander-Walker

13. Udoka Azubuike

14. Leandro Bolmaro

15. Rudy Gay

We’re coming down the home stretch of this year’s voting. Today is election day after all, so don’t forget to vote here as well!