Jazz Rank: 4th Belongs to Collin Sexton

The polls may not be closed, but I’m calling it. Collin Sexton has been voted the 4th most valuable player on the Utah Jazz roster. A justified position with how he’s started off the season for the Jazz.

Collin Sexton is still just 23 years young and was once the best player on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster. Injuries and Darius Garland’s emergence made him expendable, so he was included in the trade for Donovan Mitchell. Part of that trade included a contract extension that could keep Sexton in Utah through 2026.

Like the #5 spot Vanderbilt, Sexton is an extremely energetic player. He’s got a relentless motor and gives it everything when he’s out on the court. He’s positioning himself as a top candidate for 6th Man of the Year by averaging nearly 15 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in just 23 minutes a game so far this season. His shooting is back up as well with a career high 61% True Shooting Percentage through 12 games.

He’s clearly enjoying himself again and is just happy to be out there battling.

"I'm just thankful to be back and thankful to be out here... 11 games, I'm here. I made it."



Collin on the mic with @sportsiren #WalkoffInterview | @lhmauto pic.twitter.com/xI3V5Waq3s — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 7, 2022

Jazz Rank Results

4. Collin Sexton

5. Jarred Vanderbilt

6. Kelly Olynyk

7/8. Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler

9. Simone Fontecchio

10. Talen Horton-Tucker

11. Ochai Agbaji

12. Nikeil Alexander-Walker

13. Udoka Azubuike

14. Leandro Bolmaro

15. Rudy Gay