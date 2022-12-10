Shorthanded Utah Jazz take on Denver Nuggets on back end of back to back

The Utah Jazz will take on the Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets but will be very shorthanded with most of their starting lineup out.

The following are out tonight for the Utah Jazz:

Mike Conley

Jordan Clarkson

Lauri Markkanen

Collin Sexton

Simone Fontecchio — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) December 10, 2022

The Nuggets, on the other hand, look like they’re getting healthier as we enter the middle of the season.

#Nuggets injury report vs. Utah: MPJ is out for a 9th consecutive game with that heel strain. Jeff Green (right knee) and Jamal Murray (left knee) are both probable. — Mike Singer (@msinger) December 9, 2022

It’s going to be a tough night for the Jazz who are coming off a brutal loss to former Jazzman, Rudy Gobert.

This does give them an opportunity to see additional minutes for some of their prospects who don’t see the floor, namely Ochai Agbaji may see extended minutes tonight and can hopefully show some progression in his development. Agbaji has been on the bench, in garbage minutes, or logging minutes for the Stars all season and it would be nice to see him show what he can do.

Against the Wolves he knocked down both his shots and showed some athleticism with his rebounding. It’s a small thing, but can he improve while playing with other high level players?

This also means a healthy dose of Walker Kessler who will take on one of the most difficult matchups in the league in Nikola Jokic. Against Rudy Gobert there was a bit of a learning curve and this will be even more classwork for Kessler, who is showing great signs in his rookie season.

Is there a scenario the Jazz win? Malik Beasley.

Beasley will be going against his former team and will have a blaring green light every time he touches the ball. This is his chance to rub it in on his former team and show them what they’re missing.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone