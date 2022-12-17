Will Jazz keep rolling against Bucks?

The Jazz are fresh off finishing up a sweep against one of the best teams in the Western Conference this week, they look to keep that momentum going against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, who currently sit in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks head into tonight’s game looking to bounce back after getting shellacked by the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

As of writing this, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as Questionable for the game tonight. The game plan with him out of the game is obviously very different than if he’s participating. Assuming he’s playing, look for the Jazz to build the wall against him much as they did against Zion Williamson earlier this week.

A key for the Jazz tonight will be for Lauri Markkanen to keep up his outstanding play, his return from illness has been a boon to this Jazz team. On the season, the Jazz net rating is +5.99 when Markkanen is off the floor, and -4.88 when he is off. The Jazz are a different team with Conley and Markkanen available, as we’ve learned this week, we’ll see if they can keep things rolling on the road tonight.

Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Questionable - Left Knee Soreness

Jrue Holiday - Probable - Non-Covid Illness

Serge Ibaka - Probable - Non-Covid Illness

Joe Ingles - Out - Left ACL Surgery

Khris Middleton - Out - Right Knee Soreness

Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton - Out - Right Hamstring Strain

Simone Fontecchio - Available - Left Ankle Sprain

Game Info

When: 6:00 PM MT

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone