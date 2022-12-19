Utah Jazz Rebrand Part 2.0: Vote on your favorite fan-inspired jerseys!

The Utah Jazz rebrand to black, white, and highlighter yellow (but also #PurpleIsBack!) was met with mixed results. And by mixed I really mean mostly ridicule nationally and frustration locally. Now, I think things have grown on people some, especially in combination with the court. But it’s been reported that the Utah Jazz may look to rebrand again as soon as their contracts allow them to.

Through the years, a lot of various graphic designers and Jazz fans have mocked up a plethora of Jazz jersey and color scheme ideas. I think it’s fair to say that many of these are better than what Utah is currently donning. However, that’s what makes this so fun! Everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

With that said, Mikeyvp over on Twitter has done a significant amount of work to compile most of these mock ups. It’s fun to see the creativity and different design aspects come together. Themes range from music, mountains, geography, license plates, and more. Well now we get to rank all of them as Jazz fans!

350 Utah Jazz uniform designs and FINALLY a chance to vote.https://t.co/UeyaXV0hCg



Thank you to @thirdkit for making this happen! pic.twitter.com/JasEdQAqzm — Mikey - Observe uplifting things. (@Mikeyvp) December 19, 2022

I think it would be awesome to have a significant amount of voting performed to gain a relative consensus among the fanbase. So get in there and start ranking these concepts! The direct link to the voting (and current rankings so far) can be found here: http://labs.thirdkit.co/jazz-jersey-battle/