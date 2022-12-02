The Jazz get back on track with second straight win

The Utah Jazz (14-11) beat the Indiana Pacers (12-10) in a physical 139-119 game. This game was ugly, sloppy, and at times chippy. It felt much closer than the final score indicates, but Utah was able to hold onto its lead and keep the game out of reach.

The Jazz built a double-digit lead in the first quarter behind Lauri Markkanen’s continued stellar play. He totaled a game-high 24 points with 13 rebounds and 5-9 shooting from three. Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson also provided scoring punch, while Jarred Vanderbilt forced turnovers and finished plays.

Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler led the bench. Beasley found his shot again, hitting 4-11 from deep, and Kessler had a huge impact on both ends of the court. Talen Horton-Tucker also contributed nine assists, and Simone Fontecchio hit some big shots.

The second half got a bit chippy, with lots of fouls, turnovers, and complaints. Indiana threatened to get back into the game, but Utah shut the door with a big run. The Jazz continued to push the lead back up to 20; by then, the game was out of reach.

Game MVP

Walker Kessler had the best game of his young career, scoring 20 points on 7-7 shooting and contributing 11 rebounds and two blocks. Kessler is full of endless effort; tonight, he was rewarded for that.

we used “sky walker” too early pic.twitter.com/BehYXfW4Lu — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 3, 2022

Other notable stat lines:

Lauri Markkanen: 24 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, 5-9 3P.

Collin Sexton: 18 points, five assists, 8-8 FT.

Jordan Clarkson: 19 points, three assists.

Malik Beasley: 16 points, five rebounds.

Talen Horton-Tucker: six points, nine assists.

The Jazz will host the Portland Trail Blazers in yet another back-to-back tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time.