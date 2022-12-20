No rest for Jazz as they gear up for matchup with Pistons

Last night was a night of reunions, revenge games and ultimately a Utah Jazz loss. There’s not time to dwell on how Donovan Mitchell or Lauri Markkanen played against their former teams, the Jazz have to face the Detroit Pistons tonight.

This will be the third straight road game for Utah, the third leg of a three-game east road trip. The Jazz lost the first two legs but will face a much lesser team, at least in terms of the standings.

The Pistons own the worst record in the NBA currently. But that, nor the fact that their young star, Cade Cunningham, is out long -term, kept them from upsetting the Jazz back on Nov. 23 in Vivint Arena. And Utah wasn’t exactly shorthanded in that game. Mike Conley missed that matchup, but the rest of Utah’s regular lineup played.

This time around the Jazz won’t necessarily be completely healthy. Collin Sexton will likely miss this game, though Kelly Olynyk could play assuming his ankle injury was a minor one. Mike Conley will be around, though, and it could make a big difference.

The Jazz run the risk of falling to a .500 record for the first time this season if they lose today. A win today would hold off that dreaded territory before Utah trots off for another three-game road trip against Western Conference teams (there is one home game between these two trips).

Bojan Bogdanovic will play his second game of the year against his former team. Last time out he put up 23 points to lead all scorers and lead the Pistons to victory. Bogdanovic is riding a fairly solid run of form. He’s averaged 27.5 points over the last four games (granted the Pistons of 1-3 in that span).

Game Info

When: 5:00 PM MT

Where: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5 FM/1280 AM The Zone

Injury Report

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham - OUT (Leg)

Isaiah Livers - OUT (Shoulder)

Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton - QUESTIONABLE (Hamstring)

Kelly Olynyk - QUESTIONABLE (Ankle)

As of writing, the Utah Jazz haven’t released their injury report. Sexton and Olynyk missed yesterday’s game against the Cavaliers. Sexton has missed the last six games. Yesterday was the first game Olynyk has missed all year.