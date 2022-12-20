Markkanen leads Jazz to decisive win over Pistons

After a disappointing 2-game losing skid for the Utah Jazz, they bounced back nicely against the Detroit Pistons, 126-111.

Lauri Markkanen was the player of the night for the Jazz scoring 38 points and dominating in a way Jazz fans have been hoping for. Markkanen has all the tools to be great, and this season, we’re seeing him slowly take more and more steps to become one of the elite wings in the league. When his 3-point shot is falling, Markkanen is an elite scorer, and it looked like the basket was wide open for him tonight. Markkanen was 9/13 from three and absolutely shut out any chance for the Pistons to come back in this one.

The all-Star game is coming soon; if Markkanen can keep this up, he should be on the floor on All-Star night in SLC. This renaissance from Markkanen has been one of the most fun stories in the league this year, and he absolutely deserves an all-star nod.

Jordan Clarkson had another nice night for the Jazz. Probably the most consistent player of the season for Utah, Clarkson was great dishing the ball and scoring. With his 21 points and 6 assists, Clarkson showed why he continues to be an electric player that continues to improve his game. There were times when Clarkson was jawing with a fan on the floor tonight, and he definitely got the last laugh as he dazzled with a 46/42 shooting split.

Something also has to be said for Jarred Vanderbilt, who is continually putting up big statlines. Tonight Vanderbilt scored 18 points, had 13 rebounds, and 6 assists. But probably the biggest thing for Vando was his 3-point shooting. The corner three for Vanderbilt is looking smoother and smoother for him every night. He is shooting it with confidence and with more volume. Tonight he was 2/4 from three and if he can take anywhere from 4-6 per night, it will improve the Jazz offense and also give him easy buckets within the offense. What a luxury it is to have such a versatile player in Vanderbilt.