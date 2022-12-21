SLC Dunk Podcast: Dicussing Damian Lillard, the Phoenix Suns new owner and Donovan Mitchell and Utah

On this episode of the SLC Dunk podcast I talked with Marcus Fitzgerald of Sportsnet 650 in Vancouver about all the different things going on in the NBA. First we discussed Damian Lillard breaking Clyde Drexler’s record in Portland and what he means to that city and the NBA.

We discussed the new Phoenix Suns owner and reacted to the news. What does that mean for Phoenix and the NBA in general.

Finally, we discussed Donovan Mitchell and his recent face off with the Jazz and what that meant for Utah. We went over the article he released in conjunction with Marc Spears and the future of the Utah Jazz.

This new Utah Jazz team is a lot of fun and that matchup was different than a lot of us probably expected. The future looks bright for the Jazz but the questions asked during the Donovan Mitchell rematch will be questions that probably get asked for some time.