Jazz return to Salt Lake to take on the Wizards

After a nice win over the Detroit Pistons, the Utah Jazz will return to Vivint Arena to take on Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards.

The former Utah Ute is having the best season of his career, scoring 21.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. His breakout year is working out perfectly as he has a player option next season that he’s likely to opt out of. With this type of production, he’ll surely get some big offers from teams looking for that next core piece for a title run.

With Brad Beal back from injury, the Wizards are looking better and should be a more difficult matchup than they would have been a week ago. If the Jazz don’t come out with energy, they could find themselves in a bad situation.

For the Jazz, they’re still dealing with some injuries, but overall are looking like the tough team that started the season. With injuries come opportunities, and we’ve seen some players take advantage. Walker Kessler is looking like he deserves a starting role more and more every game. His ability to finish near the rim and crash the offensive glass makes him a potent weapon, and we all know what he can do on the defensive end. Jarred Vanderbilt is also showing more consistency with his shooting. Playing opposite Kessler forces him to shoot the corner three more, and it’s falling at an impressive 38%. The more confident he becomes with that, the better but considering his attempts are at 1.1 per game compared to 0.2 last season, you can expect next season for that to go up even more.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena | Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5 FM/1280 AM The Zone