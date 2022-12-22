In Chris B Hayne’s latest article he mentioned that the Utah Jazz are in contract discussions with Jordan Clarkson.

Here is what Haynes said about the contract talks:

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and his representatives have entered into contract extension dialogue, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The situation is fluid as both sides are working toward a resolution that could even result in shelving talks and letting the 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year test free agency next summer when he would be one of the top guards on the market. It would require Clarkson, 30, to decline his $14.3 million player option. He’s averaging career highs of 20.1 points and 4.5 assists per game.

It makes sense the Jazz and Clarkson are talking. He’s become a fan favorite since he arrived and in his time here has evolved his game to the point of being a fringe all-star.

Clarkson is having a career year and has been invaluable as a leader on the team with his locker room presence and energy on the court. With the complete turnover of the roster and coaching staff this offseason, having Clarkson be a cornerstone presence is not something to overlook. There are a lot of ways a situation like that could go sideways and Clarkson has shown great leadership.

It also has to be said that, at 30, he’s still evolving his game which shows he’d be a good good investment at this late point in his career. Clarkson’s playmaking has reached a new level this season and there’s no reason to believe that he won’t continue to play at a high level through the rest of his next contract.

Haynes mentions that there is the possibility he tests the market, which is not a point the Jazz would like to get to. The ideal situation is they come to an agreement with Clarkson that keeps him on the team. If Clarkson’s team feels he can do better and they’re ready to test the market, the Jazz may need to look at some sort of trade, or even a sign and trade if another team is interested.