NBA on Christmas Day: Game times, TV schedule, how to watch

For NBA fans, Christmas is looking like a great day for watching basketball after you’ve opened your presents. Here’s a look at each game, how to watch, and what to expect.

76ers vs Knicks - 2:00 ET - ABC/ESPN

This matchup is a lot more interesting than you might have expected before the season started. The Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the league recently and will go up against Joel Embiid, who is having an MVP-caliber season.

Currently, Draft Kings has the Sixers are favored by 2.5, but with the Knicks playing like they are, this seems like a nice chance for the Knicks to take this.

Lakers vs Mavericks - 2:30 ET- ABC/ESPN

This is a matchup of two teams underperforming against expectations. The Lakers are having a rough season with injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James, although it looks like Lebron will suit up for this one. Can the Lakers take care of the Mavericks in this one? The Mavericks are favored by 8 in this one, but LeBron is the type that might want to put on a show on Christmas.

Bucks vs Celtics - 5:00 ET- ABC/ESPN

In a rematch of last year’s epic playoff matchup, Giannis and the Bucks will take on Jayson Tatum and the surprising Celtics. The Celtics have been scuffling a little lately but have looked like major title contenders most of the season. The title still goes through Giannis and Milwaukee, which makes this look like the matchup of the day.

Grizzlies vs Warriors - 8:00 ET- ABC/ESPN

Had Steph Curry not been injured, this would have been a fantastic matchup. Lately, the Grizzlies have been unstoppable and sit atop the Western Conference. It may be a long night for the Warriors as Ja Morant and company will be wanting to put on a show.

Nuggets vs Suns - 10:30 ET- ABC/ESPN

Death, Taxes, and Nikola Jokic putting up ridiculous numbers (24.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists). Devin Booker has also been having a career year, and this makes for a fun matchup. The Nuggets and Suns are headed for another playoff matchup this year. Could this be a preview of the Western Conference Finals?

