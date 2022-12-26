Jazz look to keep up winning ways against Spurs

The Utah Jazz are looking to get a third win in a row this season. They’ll seek that win in San Antonio against the Spurs who are on a 2-game losing streak.

The Jazz are coming off a nice Christmas break and should have their legs under them in this one. It’s not clear if Kelly Olynyk will be back from injury yet, but this Jazz team is mostly healthy and should do well against a Spurs team with the 4th worst record in the league. The Jazz continue to roll offensively and should continue that trend tonight. They have the 4th most points scored per game and the #4 offensive rating. They score a lot, and they score efficiently. The issue for the Jazz is their defense which is ranked #26. Although don’t underestimate how bad this Spurs team is. They’re 28th in offensive efficiency and last place in defensive efficiency. They’re bad. No, scratch that, that needs to be capitalized. They’re BAD.

What that means is the Jazz need to win this one, and they need to win it big to make sure they aren’t on the court too long. The name of the game is depth with this team and keeping fresh legs is something that will keep them stong for the long haul of the season. Don’t be surprised if we see players like Ochai Agbaji in the game mid-way through the fourth because of a blowout.

Game Info

When: 6:00 PM MT

Where: AT&T Center | San Antonio, TX

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5 FM/1280 AM The Zone