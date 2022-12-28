Jazz look to get back on track against Warriors

Something is up with this Utah Jazz team. They’re coming off a disappointing loss to a very bad Spurs team and are not looking like the team that played with intensity and toughness like they did to start the season. Tonight they’ll be taking on the Warriors who will be without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins. Should be an easy win, right? RIGHT?!!?

They still will likely be facing Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was a menace in his last outing against the Jazz and at the end had Jordan Clarkson Squaring up. Who could forget this?

Jordan Clarkson vs. Jonathan Kuminga.



pic.twitter.com/MQwoMKzLC8 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 8, 2022

There are two ways this could go for the Jazz, but there’s been no way to predict how things will go with this Jazz team. The Warriors are playing on the back end of a back-to-back, something they haven’t done well in, but it will be in Golden State where the Warriors have been very good, 14-2. Can the Jazz take advantage of a tired Warriors team that won’t have three of their best players? Or will they struggle again on the road?

The Jazz are coming off a bad loss against one of the worst teams in the league in the Spurs. They’ve also been in the mix with multiple trade rumors that could be contributing to them playing without a lot of juice. They’ll have to show some mental toughness to win this one because you can bet Golden State will come out ready to play. If the Jazz continue to not play at the level they played at earlier in the season, they’ll find themselves behind in this one, and the Chase Center is not a place you want to be behind.

Game Info

When: 8:00 PM MT

Where: Chase Center | San Francisco, CA

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5 FM/1280 AM The Zone