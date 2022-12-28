More Utah Jazz trade rumors with additional insight into Jarred Vanderbilt’s value

There’s been multiple rumors, and insight, into the trade talks that have happened with the Utah Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks. A few days ago, Shams Charania reported that the Jazz were indeed in trade talks with the Atlanta Hawks on trade scenarios that would have included Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley.

“Utah, Phoenix and Atlanta …those three teams discussed a potential deal. I’m told the deal failed to gain traction when Utah asked for multiple first-round picks.”



NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Suns‘ Jae Crowder (@CJC9BOSS) and his value as well as Hawks‘ John Collins. pic.twitter.com/0btQBLuGDK — The Rally (@TheRally) December 26, 2022

The deal would have sent John Collins to Utah and Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley to the Suns. Apparently, it fell through when the Jazz asked for multiple first-round picks. For Utah it makes sense to get fair compensation for what they’re moving. It’s not the Jazz’s responsibility to help the Suns win a title on the cheap.

Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype gave more insight to the value the Jazz are asking for in a Jarred Vanderbilt deal.

According to rival executives, the Jazz view Vanderbilt as worthy of a first-round pick in value given his production, contract (signed for $4.7 million next season), and age (23). At the end of November, Beasley told HoopsHype he’d like to remain in Utah and have the Jazz exercise his $16.5 million team option.

We’re likely to hear more and more rumors for the Jazz as we near the trade deadline and these types of rumors will provide other GMs with the asking price for a player. It’s looking more and more like the Utah Jazz will be making a deal, the question now will be who is willing to outbid for the Jazz’s high-level rotation players.