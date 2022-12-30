 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Utah Jazz look to regain momentum in clash with the Kings

After back-to-back disappointing losses, Utah has a chance to right the ship in Sacramento

By Calvin Chappell
/ new
Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

After two disappointing losses in a row, the Utah Jazz (19-18) need a win to regain momentum. They’ll continue their road trip tonight against the Sacramento Kings (18-15). The Kings are currently 7th in the Western Conference standings, two spots ahead of Utah in 9th. Games like this can mean a lot for playoff positioning.

Game Info

When: 8:00 PM MT

Where: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5 FM/1280 AM The Zone

What to watch for

Lauri Markkanen and Domantas Sabonis will match up tonight in a battle of prospective All-Stars. Sabonis has had a fantastic season and is one of the main reasons Sacramento is in the playoff race.

Sabonis is the key to the Kings’ offense. His ability to create for himself and his teammates from unconventional places on the court opens up space for everybody. His dominance on the glass will be a challenge for the Jazz, who have sometimes struggled to get rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen has continued to push his All-Star case with a dominant December. Since December 1, Markkanen has been averaging 25.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 51.7% from three. He’s becoming a true go-to scorer. Sacramento will have to put a lot of effort into defending him.

Poll

Predictions

view results
  • 13%
    Jazz by 10+
    (8 votes)
  • 21%
    Jazz by >10
    (13 votes)
  • 50%
    Kings by >10
    (31 votes)
  • 14%
    Kings by 10+
    (9 votes)
61 votes total Vote Now

More From SLC Dunk

Loading comments...