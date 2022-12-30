The Utah Jazz look to regain momentum in clash with the Kings

After two disappointing losses in a row, the Utah Jazz (19-18) need a win to regain momentum. They’ll continue their road trip tonight against the Sacramento Kings (18-15). The Kings are currently 7th in the Western Conference standings, two spots ahead of Utah in 9th. Games like this can mean a lot for playoff positioning.

Game Info

When: 8:00 PM MT

Where: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5 FM/1280 AM The Zone

What to watch for

Lauri Markkanen and Domantas Sabonis will match up tonight in a battle of prospective All-Stars. Sabonis has had a fantastic season and is one of the main reasons Sacramento is in the playoff race.

More Domantas Sabonis appreciation for your feed:



▪️ Sabonis' 7-game streak of 10+ PTS, 10+ REB & 5+ AST is the longest in the NBA this season

▪️ Leads the NBA in rebounds, RPG & double-doubles

▪️ 1st in Offensive Rating (134.5)

▪️ 4th in Win Shares (5.5)pic.twitter.com/iuCE0hLXU8 — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) December 29, 2022

Sabonis is the key to the Kings’ offense. His ability to create for himself and his teammates from unconventional places on the court opens up space for everybody. His dominance on the glass will be a challenge for the Jazz, who have sometimes struggled to get rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen has continued to push his All-Star case with a dominant December. Since December 1, Markkanen has been averaging 25.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 51.7% from three. He’s becoming a true go-to scorer. Sacramento will have to put a lot of effort into defending him.