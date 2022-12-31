Struggling Jazz come home to face Heat

It’s the last game of 2022 season for the Utah Jazz and it will be one of their most difficult home games. It’s the third game in four nights for the Jazz and the back end of a back-to-back. They’ll be facing a hungry Miami Heat team that is coming off a tough loss against the Denver Nuggets and are looking to turn their season around. This one will be a test of resolve for both teams to see who can bring the intensity all game.

For the Jazz, things have been in flux as the season gone on. They had an incredible start to the season that surprised everyone in the league. Now, they’re starting to look like the team everyone expected. Were the Jazz for real to start the season, or was there a lot of fluke wins going on? Maybe a bit of both. Per NBA.com, in October, the Jazz were #5 in the league in the clutch in winning percentage, and they shot 46% from three. In December, they’re tied for 28th in the league in clutch winning percentage at 25%, and they’re 20th in 3pt % at 27%. That’s a trend that isn’t going well for the Jazz right now.

Does that mean the Jazz can’t turn things around? Of course not, but what we’re seeing is a team that probably won some games early in the season it shouldn’t and is now losing some games it probably could have won. That record of 19-19 is about right for this team and, if the Jazz don’t make any changes, is likely about what the Jazz will be. Another loss tonight will have the Jazz with a losing record and some tough decisions for Utah’s front office. Are they interested in spinning tires or making a move. If they want to move up or down in the standings, something’s got to change.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena | Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5 FM/1280 AM The Zone