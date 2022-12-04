The Utah Jazz asked fans for input on a new rebrand. Here’s what fans said they saw and heard

A few days ago, Andy Larsen broke the news that the Utah Jazz were asking fans their opinion on a potential rebrand for the 24-25 season.

The Jazz are polling fans this weekend at Vivint Arena on jersey designs for the 24-25 season.



More details:https://t.co/i1j1RtzcgM — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) December 2, 2022

Here’s what Larsen wrote:

On this six-game homestand — with a particular focus on this weekend — a team of pollsters working for Qualtrics will ask fans for their feedback on a slew of new possible jersey designs for the team moving forward, beginning in the 2024-25 season. The process began earlier this week and fans will continue to be approached and surveyed at Vivint Arena as Qualtrics — the company founded by team owner Ryan Smith — seeks to collect a sample of data across all of the different kinds of fans who attend Jazz home games. The process involves voting on a series of uniforms and color schemes the team has created. Fans will be shown images on an iPad, giving each a 1-10 rating. There’s no way for fans to sign up to take the survey, nor will fans be allowed to take photos or screenshots of the new designs. The surveys are randomized, and show different jersey variations to different fans.

This is a great move by the Jazz. Obviously, this rebrand has not gone as well as I’m sure they’d hoped. I would love to know the initial process that went into this current rebrand, but I’m guessing that a lot of what was done was without a lot of fan insight. Considering Ryan Smith, founder of Qualtrics, is now completely in charge, it’s clear they’re going to get this right the next time around and use the wisdom of crowds to improve on the current brand.

We don’t have access to colors and potential mockups, but there were fans in the arena that saw the questions and designs and shared what they saw. Here’s what Laird Doman said, a fan with near courtside seats, said after taking the poll.

I did it! Interesting designs. Lots of mountain designs with the black or purple as the main color. Not too far off of a lot of the early fan mock ups. All were better than the current jerseys. https://t.co/2eczrJHKY3 — Laird (@lairddoman) December 3, 2022

Only a couple were simple ish with Jazz with J note J. — Laird (@lairddoman) December 3, 2022

If you combine these two with the color and mountains if the 45 with the Jazz note of 2. Add in a tiny bit of black. The. There was purple heavy versions and then reverse palette version. https://t.co/v1BOmK6yfU pic.twitter.com/EWcR2LsWKU — Laird (@lairddoman) December 3, 2022

Take tonight’s white jerseys and add in just the black and white mountains from this one. https://t.co/v1BOmJOp1M pic.twitter.com/HR51UNF03o — Laird (@lairddoman) December 3, 2022

There you have it. Even though that’s kind of a courtroom sketch type of idea, you can see the Jazz are taking the good from this rebrand and looking to improve on it with fan insight.

Knowing what Doman said, here’s our own poll based on these designs. What do you prefer, Jazz fans?

Poll Which color scheme would you prefer? Black primary with white/grey/purple/yellow in that order

Purple primary with black/white/yellow in that order vote view results 26% Black primary with white/grey/purple/yellow in that order (76 votes)

73% Purple primary with black/white/yellow in that order (210 votes) 286 votes total Vote Now

Here’s a mockup of potential colors based on what the Jazz have now for a guide.