Jordan Clarkson fined by NBA for throwing headband into stands

Tony Brothers is a very bad referee and should not be officiating games

By James Hansen
Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced that Jordan Clarkson was fined $15,000 for throwing a headband into the stands.

Here was Clarkson’s reaction on twitter shortly after the fine was announced.

That emoji is actually a perfect reaction as the fine is laughable. This all was caused because of one of the most horrendous no calls we’ve ever seen. Predictably, it was Tony Brothers. Here’s the play.

After this, Tony Brother compounded the issue by giving Will Hardy a tech for getting angry about the play. Clarkson walked off the floor in disbelief.

It was a massive swing in the game that had a significant impact on the close win for the Blazers. No free throws and a technical free throw on top of it? You can do the math. No wonder Clarkson was frustrated and threw his headband into the stands. By the way, it appears the headband didn’t cause any injuries in the stands.

We don’t know what will happen with Tony Brothers, but he has already received a 1-game suspension this season ... likely nothing. All in all, this is very unlikely to create goodwill with the players, nor is it something that comes across as endearing with the fans.

