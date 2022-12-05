Jordan Clarkson fined by NBA for throwing headband into stands

The NBA announced that Jordan Clarkson was fined $15,000 for throwing a headband into the stands.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/2m7JaGE71P — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 5, 2022

Here was Clarkson’s reaction on twitter shortly after the fine was announced.

— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) December 5, 2022

That emoji is actually a perfect reaction as the fine is laughable. This all was caused because of one of the most horrendous no calls we’ve ever seen. Predictably, it was Tony Brothers. Here’s the play.

Not a foul according to Monty McCutchen approved official Tony Brothers pic.twitter.com/ckcN7tUBUO — James Hansen (@hansenjames) December 4, 2022

After this, Tony Brother compounded the issue by giving Will Hardy a tech for getting angry about the play. Clarkson walked off the floor in disbelief.

Clarkson can’t believe that no call. (Either can I) pic.twitter.com/3ep5zVPB1L — Laird (@lairddoman) December 4, 2022

It was a massive swing in the game that had a significant impact on the close win for the Blazers. No free throws and a technical free throw on top of it? You can do the math. No wonder Clarkson was frustrated and threw his headband into the stands. By the way, it appears the headband didn’t cause any injuries in the stands.

The people who did grab it were sitting like 20 feet in front of us and were happy with the souvenir. I should have gone and bought it off them for @getsit — Laird (@lairddoman) December 5, 2022

We don’t know what will happen with Tony Brothers, but he has already received a 1-game suspension this season ... likely nothing. All in all, this is very unlikely to create goodwill with the players, nor is it something that comes across as endearing with the fans.